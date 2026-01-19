 MP News: Giant Swing Collapses At Local Fair In Jhabua, Injures Three Schoolgirls; Fair Shut Down
A giant swing collapsed while in motion at the Maharaja fair in Jhabua, allegedly due to overcrowding, triggering panic among visitors. Three girl students from a PM Shri School were injured and rushed to hospital. Police and administration launched rescue operations, cordoned off the area, and ordered an investigation into safety lapses. The fair was closed following the incident.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 07:19 PM IST
Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A joyful atmosphere turned into a nightmare when a giant swing at a local Maharaja fair suddenly collapsed, police said on Monday.

Three school girls were injured in this incident.

Preliminary reports indicate that the swing collapsed while in motion, causing several passengers to fall. Eyewitnesses suggest that the mishap was a direct result of overcrowding, alleging that operators permitted more passengers onto the ride than its designated capacity. The mechanical failure caused by the excess weight led to the structure giving way, sending panicked visitors scrambling for safety.

Upon receiving the news, the Jhabua Police Administration and emergency services rushed to the site. A large-scale relief and rescue operation is currently underway. While the exact number of injuries is still being verified, officials have confirmed that the injured are being transported to the nearest medical facilities for urgent treatment.

The police have cordoned off the area to manage the crowds and ensure the safety of other fairgoers. An investigation has been launched into the negligence of the organizers regarding safety protocols and capacity limits.

Three girl students from PM Shri School sustained injuries. Eyewitnesses report the swing was heavily overloaded, leading it to lose balance and snap while in motion. Police and administrative teams arrived promptly to secure the area and initiate rescue operations. The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the safety standards of the fair’s attractions to determine if negligence played a role in the tragic accident. Due to the incident, the fair was concluded on Monday following the administration’s directives.

MP News: Giant Swing Collapses At Local Fair In Jhabua, Injures Three Schoolgirls; Fair Shut Down
