MP News: State Eyes Rare Species Swap For Tiger Transfer; Forest Officials Consider Wildlife Exchange With Rajasthan, Odisha, CG After CM's Push

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest officials are considering which rare wild animal or bird could be brought in from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha in exchange for giving away tigers.

During the last meeting of the State Wildlife Board, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had directed the forest department to explore possibilities of receiving valuable species in return for transferring tigers to the three states.

As per plans, MP will be sending 10 big cats, including nine tigresses and one male, to Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha in the near future. In response, forest authorities are assessing which species could be acquired to enhance biodiversity within Madhya Pradesh.

“We will see how to follow the CM’s instructions and explore possibilities of bringing suitable wildlife species from these states,” said Shubhranjan Sen, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), while speaking to Free Press.

Sources in the forest department said that the Great Indian Bustard (GIB) — a critically endangered bird — is one potential candidate, particularly from Rajasthan. However, they cautioned that acquiring the GIB will not be easy at this time, as the species is currently in captive breeding and undergoing its breeding season.

Any possible transfer will only be feasible after the current offspring mature, making it a time-consuming process.

On the other hand, officials believe Odisha and Chhattisgarh do not currently have any unique species that Madhya Pradesh doesn’t already host. Even so, wildlife officials are continuing their assessment to see if any species from these two states could still contribute to the state's ecological diversity.

A senior forest officer said that if needed, formal letters will be sent to the concerned states seeking possible wildlife exchanges.

GIB disappeared after habitat loss

The Great Indian Bustard (GIB), once found in Madhya Pradesh, has not been seen in the state for decades. Karera Wildlife Sanctuary was its last known habitat, but the bird vanished due to extensive habitat loss, mainly caused by mining activity.

The last recorded sighting of the GIB in MP was in 1990. Since then, the critically endangered species has survived only in parts of Rajasthan, where it is now under captive breeding.

Officials believe that acquiring GIBs from Rajasthan would be difficult at present, especially as the current season is dedicated to breeding. Any movement or transfer would only be considered once the ongoing breeding cycle is complete.