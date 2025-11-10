 MP News: Over Half Dozen Patwaris Suspended After Morena Collector Finds Them Absent From Work On Surprise VIDEO Call
The inspection revealed that five patwaris, four secretaries, and one GRS were not present at their headquarters.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 06:09 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Ten government employees were suspended after being found absent from their headquarters during official working hours in Morena on Monday.

Morena collector caught them during a surprise video call inspection.

During a TL (time-limit) meeting, the collector suddenly connected with tehsildars and Janpad Panchayat CEOs of all sub-divisions through a video call and checked the presence of patwaris, secretaries, and Gram Rojgar Sahayaks (GRS).

During the inspection, the collector personally asked each official about their location and, on the spot, ordered the suspension of those who were not present at their assigned headquarters.

The action was taken by Collector Lokesh Kumar Ramchandra Jangid, who conducted a surprise inspection to check attendance between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The inspection revealed that five patwaris, four secretaries, and one GRS were not present at their headquarters.

Collector Jangid said that employees had been repeatedly instructed to stay at their headquarters during duty hours, but complaints of absenteeism continued.

“Despite several warnings, 10 employees were found absent today. Therefore, immediate suspension action has been taken,” he said.

He made it clear that negligence and indiscipline will not be tolerated under any circumstances and added that similar surprise checks will continue to ensure accountability among government staff.

He also added that similar surprise inspections will continue in the coming days to ensure that officials stay alert and perform their responsibilities with honesty and dedication.

