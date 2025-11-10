MP News: Jabalpur Man Consumes Poison, Accuses Wife Of Extra-Marital Affair In Last VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly consumed poison and died, citing wife's extra-marital affair in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. He accused his wife of being in a relationship with some other man, further alleging her parents supported her affair in his last video.

The incident took place in the Barela area of Jabalpur on Sunday.

#WATCH | Man Accuses Wife Of Extra-Marital Affair, Alleges Support From Her Family In Jabalpur Before Ending His Life In His Last Video#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Jabalpur pic.twitter.com/F66ypZ4nyU — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 10, 2025

The deceased, Sachin Soni, a resident of Ward No. 12, Bambam Pura, ended his life by consuming sulphas tablets.

Before dying, he recorded the video message blaming his wife Divyani Soni, father-in-law Satish Soni, and sister-in-law Shivani Soni for pushing him to take this extreme step.

Sachin accused his wife of having an illicit relationship with another man and said that his in-laws mentally harassed him. He also said that their constant taunts and pressure made his life unbearable.

Sachin and Divyani got married in 2018 at Dada Darbar in the Barela area. Family members said that their relationship had been strained for the past few months.

After recording the video, Sachin left home without informing anyone. Later, he was found dead, and it was confirmed that he had consumed poison.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

The Barela Police have started an investigation based on the video that surfaced after his death.

Officials said they are verifying the claims made in the video and collecting evidence.

The incident has caused deep shock in the area, leaving the local community in grief.

With Inputs From FP News Service