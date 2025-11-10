 MP News: Jabalpur Man Consumes Poison, Accuses Wife Of Extra-Marital Affair In Last VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Jabalpur Man Consumes Poison, Accuses Wife Of Extra-Marital Affair In Last VIDEO

MP News: Jabalpur Man Consumes Poison, Accuses Wife Of Extra-Marital Affair In Last VIDEO

Before committing the act, he released a video blaming his in-laws, and his wife.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly consumed poison and died, citing wife's extra-marital affair in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. He accused his wife of being in a relationship with some other man, further alleging her parents supported her affair in his last video.

The incident took place in the Barela area of Jabalpur on Sunday.

Watch the video below :

The deceased, Sachin Soni, a resident of Ward No. 12, Bambam Pura, ended his life by consuming sulphas tablets.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is John Ternus? Apple's Probable Next CEO That May Replace Tim Cook
Who Is John Ternus? Apple's Probable Next CEO That May Replace Tim Cook
Pune: BJP Steps Up Activity In Pimpri-Chinchwad As Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Poaches Key Leaders Ahead Of PCMC Elections
Pune: BJP Steps Up Activity In Pimpri-Chinchwad As Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Poaches Key Leaders Ahead Of PCMC Elections
Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, IT & Auto Stocks Lead Market Rebound On Global & Domestic Optimism
Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, IT & Auto Stocks Lead Market Rebound On Global & Domestic Optimism
'Pollution Mubaarak Ho': Delhi Couple's Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral As They Pose With Oxygen Masks Amid Poor AQI
'Pollution Mubaarak Ho': Delhi Couple's Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral As They Pose With Oxygen Masks Amid Poor AQI

Before dying, he recorded the video message blaming his wife Divyani Soni, father-in-law Satish Soni, and sister-in-law Shivani Soni for pushing him to take this extreme step.

Sachin accused his wife of having an illicit relationship with another man and said that his in-laws mentally harassed him. He also said that their constant taunts and pressure made his life unbearable.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 27-Year-Old Model Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances; Boyfriend Drops Her At Hospital...
article-image

Sachin and Divyani got married in 2018 at Dada Darbar in the Barela area. Family members said that their relationship had been strained for the past few months.

After recording the video, Sachin left home without informing anyone. Later, he was found dead, and it was confirmed that he had consumed poison.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

The Barela Police have started an investigation based on the video that surfaced after his death.

Officials said they are verifying the claims made in the video and collecting evidence.

The incident has caused deep shock in the area, leaving the local community in grief.

With Inputs From FP News Service

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Jabalpur Man Consumes Poison, Accuses Wife Of Extra-Marital Affair In Last VIDEO

MP News: Jabalpur Man Consumes Poison, Accuses Wife Of Extra-Marital Affair In Last VIDEO

Bhopal Model Death: 27-Year-Old Khushboo Varma's Instagram Post Hints 'Trauma' & Inner Struggles

Bhopal Model Death: 27-Year-Old Khushboo Varma's Instagram Post Hints 'Trauma' & Inner Struggles

Bhopal News: 27-Year-Old Model Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances; Boyfriend Drops Her At Hospital...

Bhopal News: 27-Year-Old Model Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances; Boyfriend Drops Her At Hospital...

Bhopal News: Thief Steals 50 Kgs Ghee, LPG Cylinder & Silver Krishna Idol From Famous Dairy-- VIDEO

Bhopal News: Thief Steals 50 Kgs Ghee, LPG Cylinder & Silver Krishna Idol From Famous Dairy-- VIDEO

MP News: Cabinet Approves Hike In Ladli Behana Yojana To ₹1500; ₹44,000 Crore Distributed So Far

MP News: Cabinet Approves Hike In Ladli Behana Yojana To ₹1500; ₹44,000 Crore Distributed So Far