MP News: Now, Ministers Have To Give Details Of Their Meetings With Party Men

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ministers, interacting with the BJP workers in the party office, have to give the details about the talks to the organization.

The organization has changed the system for the senior leaders are not getting right feedback from the party workers. So, a pro forma has been made for the ministers.

In the proforma, the ministers have to mention the timings of their entry in the party office and exit from there and the details of the interactions with the party workers.

The ministers will also mention the name of the person who meets them, and the kind of work he speaks about. They will also mention the name of the department, which the work was concerned with.

Afterwards, the ministers have to write their tips. All these proformas will be fed online so that the leadership knows how many works of the party men are being done in the BJP office.

The ministers will take the applications with them. A copy of the letters written to the departments by the ministers has to be submitted in the party office for follow-up action.

The second phase of the ministers' interaction with the party workers has started from this month.

Until now, there was no system to monitor the progress of works assigned to the ministers by party men. It was also not known which type of work the party men assigned to the ministers.

What were the efforts of the ministers to get the work done. Party s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal will monitor the process. The BJP ministers were asked to hold talks with the party workers at the BJP office following instructions from the party s central leadership.

Most of the ministers visited the party office, but the party workers did not see its impact.

Now, the party leadership is ready to do proper monitoring.