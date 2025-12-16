 MP News: New Promotion Policy; Govt Requests Physical Appearance During Hearing, High Court Fixes New Date
MP News: New Promotion Policy; Govt Requests Physical Appearance During Hearing, High Court Fixes New Date

Appearing for the state during the hearing of a petition filed against the government over the new promotion policy, senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan on Tuesday requested the Madhya Pradesh High Court to fix another date for the case hearing as physical appearances were essential for the arguments in the case.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:45 PM IST
MP News: New Promotion Policy; Govt Requests Physical Appearance During Hearing, High Court Fixes New Date | representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Appearing for the state during the hearing of a petition filed against the government over the new promotion policy, senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan on Tuesday requested the Madhya Pradesh High Court to fix another date for the case hearing as physical appearances were essential for the arguments in the case.

After hearing the argument, the Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court fixed Thursday noon as the date of next hearing. 

Vaidyanathan requested the bench that arguing the case through video conferencing (VC) was not possible and requested that another date be fixed. When asked by the HC bench about the time he would need for arguments, Vaidyanathan said one hour. 

The arguments from the petitioners’ side have concluded and now the state government has to present its arguments, but the Advocate General expressed his inability to argue on behalf of the government.

Advocate General Prashant Singh had requested the court to schedule the cases after the winter vacation. However, Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva stated that considering the seriousness of the cases, the hearing should not be delayed and would be held on December 18 at 12pm. 

The court then stated that the Advocate General should be aware that the arguments from the petitioners’ side have concluded and that he is the one who needs to present the arguments.

