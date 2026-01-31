MP News: 'Muslim Ko Gali De Kar Hindu Rashtra Nahi Banega...' Dhirendra Shastri Urges Self-Improvement, Unity & Ending Caste Bias-- VIDEO

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri addressed a large gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Banda and reiterated his appeal to Hindus to end caste divisions and stay united.

During his speech, he said that India cannot become a Hindu nation by spreading hate or abusing Muslims. He stressed that real change must begin within the Hindu community by correcting its own mistakes and social problems.

He said, “Musalmano ko gaali dekar Bharat Hindu rashtriya nahi banega (India will not become a Hindu nation by abusing Muslims). Hinduon ko apni krurtiya sudharni padegi tabhi Bharat Hindu rashtriya banega (Hindus must correct their own wrong practices, only then India can become a Hindu nation). Jo humare Sanatan mein kami hai, un kamiyon ko jab hum door karenge tabhi safalta milegi (We must remove the shortcomings in our traditions to succeed). Aur Bharat ko Hindu rashtriya banane ka ek upaye hai – jaat paat ki karo bidai, hum sab Hindu bhai bhai (Say goodbye to caste differences, we are all Hindu brothers).”

#WATCH | Banda, Uttar Pradesh: Bageshwar Dham Peethadheesh Shri Dhirendra Krishna Shastri says, "Hindus should note one thing. India will not become a Hindu nation by abusing Muslims. Hindus will have to correct their own shortcomings; only then will India become a Hindu…

Speaking to the crowd, Shastri said that people should focus on improving themselves and removing bad practices from society.

He added that anger and division will not help the country grow. Instead, love, unity, and self‑improvement are needed.

Speaking on revised UGC guidelines

Speaking at a gathering a few days ago over UGC revised guidelines, Shastri said, “Bharat me ek prarthna karna chah rahe hain. Vartamaan samay me ek vishay bahut chal raha hai, UGC ko lekar. Asamanta Bharat me nahi honi chahiye, samaanta hi honi chahiye. Hum sab ek hain. Bharat me na koi agda ho, na koi pichda ho, sab Bharatiya ho” (He wanted to offer a prayer for India. Currently, there is a lot of discussion about the UGC rules. Inequality should not exist in the country, only equality should prevail. There should be no division between forward and backward, and all are Indians). During the gathering, supporters raised slogans like “Hum sab Hindu ek hai”.

#WATCH | 'Hum Sab Ek Hain,' Dhirendra Shastri Appeals To Govt To Not Divide Hindus On New UGC Guidelines

His message focused strongly on ending caste discrimination and promoting brotherhood among people.

Many supporters at the event cheered and agreed with his words.