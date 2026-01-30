OBC Reservation Case: Presenting Info Like Party Spokespersons Against Court Dignity, Says Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj brought to notice of Supreme Court facts of the hearing held on January 29. He submitted that presenting information in the manner of party spokespersons in matters that are sub-judice is contrary to court dignity.

ASG urged the Court to issue comprehensive directions, stating that references by an advocate regarding the alleged absence of government counsel, as well as mentioning names of Judges, were also against judicial integrity and court decorum.

In the OBC reservation matter, the State Government clarified that it effectively presented a well-prepared case before SC. On January 29, the State was duly represented by Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, Standing Counsel Mrigank Elkar, Additional Advocate General Dhirendra Singh Parmar, Standing Counsel Harmeet Singh Ruprah and Government Advocate Rajan Chourasia, all appearing before the Court fully prepared. On behalf of the State Government, neither any adjournment was sought nor any request made to defer the hearing.