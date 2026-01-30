 OBC Reservation Case: Presenting Info Like Party Spokespersons Against Court Dignity, Says Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj
In the OBC reservation case, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj told the Supreme Court that presenting sub-judice information like party spokespersons undermines court dignity and decorum. He sought comprehensive directions against such practices. The Madhya Pradesh government said it was fully prepared and properly represented on January 29, denying any request for adjournment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
OBC Reservation Case: Presenting Info Like Party Spokespersons Against Court Dignity, Says Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj brought to notice of Supreme Court facts of the hearing held on January 29. He submitted that presenting information in the manner of party spokespersons in matters that are sub-judice is contrary to court dignity.

ASG urged the Court to issue comprehensive directions, stating that references by an advocate regarding the alleged absence of government counsel, as well as mentioning names of Judges, were also against judicial integrity and court decorum.

In the OBC reservation matter, the State Government clarified that it effectively presented a well-prepared case before SC. On January 29, the State was duly represented by Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, Standing Counsel Mrigank Elkar, Additional Advocate General Dhirendra Singh Parmar, Standing Counsel Harmeet Singh Ruprah and Government Advocate Rajan Chourasia, all appearing before the Court fully prepared. On behalf of the State Government, neither any adjournment was sought nor any request made to defer the hearing.

Gold, Silver Prices Crash Up To 25% This Week On Profit Booking, Stronger Dollar After Warsh Fed Nomination
Sanju Samson Mania Grips Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of IND vs NZ 5th T20, City Adorned With Giant Posters & Banners; Video
NCP(SP) Leaders Meet Sharad Pawar In Baramati, Amid Preparations Of Sunetra's Swearing-In As Deputy CM In Mumbai
Epstein Files: Filmmaker & Mother Of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Mentioned In Email
