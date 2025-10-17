 MP News: Minister Of State Dilip Ahirwar’s Carcade Hits E-Rickshaw, Leaves Elderly Man Among Seven Injured
The cavalcade of an MLA from Chandla and minister of state in the MP cabinet, Dilip Ahirwar, hit an e-rickshaw, injuring seven people, including an elderly man, near Basant tri-section under the Luvkush Nagar police station

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 11:25 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The cavalcade of an MLA from Chandla and minister of state in the MP cabinet, Dilip Ahirwar, hit an e-rickshaw, injuring seven people, including an elderly man, near Basant tri-section under the Luvkush Nagar police station on Thursday.

The 70-year-old man, Sahib Singh, lost his two legs, and seven others sustained injuries, according to reports.

As the condition of the elderly man deteriorated, he was sent to the district hospital.

Dr Neeraj Soni, posted in the Chhatarpur district hospital, said both his legs were damaged, and he was referred to the Gwalior Hospital.

The family members of Sahib Singh said Ahirwar was going from Barha village to Luvkush Nagar after participating in a Dussehra Milan function.

A vehicle in the motorcade hit the e-rickshaw, which turned turtle. Sub-divisional officer of police Naveen Dubey said a vehicle hit the e-rickshaw, and a man sustained injuries.

He was referred to the district hospital, from where he was sent to Gwalior, he said, adding that six other people sitting in the e-rickshaw sustained severe injuries.

The family members of the elderly man said they did not get any help from the minister of state.

He called up and told the family members to send the Ayushman card and get the injured person admitted to Gwalior hospital.

According to reports, Sahib Singh is a resident of Budaura village who was returning home after doing Diwali shopping.

