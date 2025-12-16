 MP News: IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Video Praising Namaz, Zakat Goes Viral
MP News: IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Video Praising Namaz, Zakat Goes Viral

IAS officer Santosh Verma, who has already courted several controversies, has made a video praising Namaz and Zakat. In the video, Varma is saying his fight is not against any caste or religion but against an ideology.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IAS officer Santosh Verma, who has already courted several controversies, has made a video praising Namaz and Zakat.

In the video, Varma is saying his fight is not against any caste or religion but against an ideology.

In the video, the officer is praising Namaz and Zakat ( charitable donation) . A man gives Zakat according to his wishes. He appealed to the people of the SC/ST communities to spend 15% of their income on the pattern of Zakat for their welfare.

The video of Verma pertained to the same function in which he had made comments on the Brahmin girls.

President of the Mantralaya Karmachari Sangh Sudhir Nayak said the people like Verma did not want any movement against the creamy layer.

This is the reason that he is connecting the issue to social equality, Nayak said.

The state government has sent a report to the Central Government on the statements of Verma and the forgery he committed for promotion. In the report, the state government has recommended the termination of his services.

A departmental inquiry has also been set up against Verma. The employees, belonging to the SC/ST communities, have come in support of Verma after the incident.

