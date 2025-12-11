MP News: High Court Orders Revision of Merit List Of Recruitment Test In Power Companies | representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court has directed the MP Online Limited to prepare a revised merit list by considering objections of aspirants if found correct and modify the model answer key of recruitment test for various class-II & class-IV posts on a regular basis in state owned power companies.

The court directed the MP Online Limited chief executive officer to consider objections raised by the aspirants and modify the model answer key if objections are found correct and grant appropriate marks accordingly in the recruitment test.

Thereafter, prepare the revised merit list and communicate the same to the respondent Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Limited, the court further directed. The aforesaid exercise be done within 15 days from Thursday. Till then the respondents are directed not to proceed with the appointment process, the court said.

The recruitment test for various class-II & class-IV posts on regular basis in successor companies of erstwhile MP State Electricity Board was conducted vide notification dated December 9, 2024. A bunch of petitions were filed by the aspirants seeking direction to the respondent authorities to correct erroneous marking of Question No. 16 and 25.

Justice Deepak Khot ordered as the order is being passed in the absence of selectees, this is also directed to respondent No.3 (MP Online Limited) to issue notice to all the selectees to submit their objections before modification in the model answer key and then prepare revised merit list on the basis of modified answer key. The court disposed of the bunch of petitions in this matter.