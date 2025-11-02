 MP News: Govt Launches Samadhan Yojana For Power Bill Defaulters
The state government has announced Samadhan Yojana for consumers with electricity bill dues pending for three months or more. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will launch the scheme at the MP Power Management Company office in Arera Colony at 10 am on Monday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
Energy Minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar said the scheme offers a substantial rebate on surcharge for bill repayments, effective from November 3 to February 28.

To avail installment-based benefits, domestic and agricultural consumers must register by paying 10% of their total dues, while non-domestic and industrial consumers will need to deposit 25% of the total outstanding amount.

