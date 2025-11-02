MP News: Govt Launches Samadhan Yojana For Power Bill Defaulters | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has announced Samadhan Yojana for consumers with electricity bill dues pending for three months or more. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will launch the scheme at the MP Power Management Company office in Arera Colony at 10 am on Monday.

Energy Minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar said the scheme offers a substantial rebate on surcharge for bill repayments, effective from November 3 to February 28.

In the first phase, from November 3 to December 31, consumers will get a surcharge waiver between 60% and 100% under specified conditions. The second phase, from January 1 to February 28, will offer waivers ranging from 50% to 90%. Consumers can make a one-time payment or pay in six easy installments, with maximum benefit available on full payment.

The scheme aims to provide relief to domestic, non-domestic, agricultural and industrial consumers whose surcharges have risen due to non-payment. The maximum rebate on surcharge will be Rs 1 crore.

To avail installment-based benefits, domestic and agricultural consumers must register by paying 10% of their total dues, while non-domestic and industrial consumers will need to deposit 25% of the total outstanding amount.