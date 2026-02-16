MP News: Government, Undertaking Records To Be Registered Sans Papers, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Government, Undertaking Records To Be Registered Sans Papers; CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Plans are afoot to make the registration process in the state completely faceless and digital.

As part of the plan, the first cyber registration office in the state has been set up in Bhopal. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the office on Monday.

Yadav said cyber registration started for 75 services, including loans, power of attorney, mining leases, and affidavits.

He said cyber registration would be important for the environment and efficiency.

The documents of the government and its undertakings will be completed through paperless registration, Yadav said.

Now, the people will not be required to visit the registration office of the Housing Board and Development Authorities for transfer of names.

Other work will be done through video conferencing and video KYC. The innovation in Sampada 2.0 has received the national e-governance award.

The Cyber Tehsil Project has been implemented in all 55 districts in the state. The process for revenue distribution and mutation can be done through Sampada 2.0.

The online registration of documents of any district can be done through the cyber registration office.

Now, the citizens do not have to visit the registration office personally. Until now, the paperless registration of 14.95 lakh documents has been done in the state.

Since the system of the presence of witnesses for any case has been done away with, over 2.9 million people did not have to visit the registration office.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said documents were being registered digitally with the help of software Sampada 2.0. Innovations being done in the state have received praises at the national level, he said.