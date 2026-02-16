Bhopal News: 71 Posts Of Faculty, 954 Posts Of Non-Faculty Vacant In AIIMS | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS, Bhopal, is facing short fall of faculty as well as non-faculty. There are 312 sanctioned posts for faculty while 241 are filled so there is short fall of 71 posts, according to Central government recent reply in Rajya Sabha.

Similarly, in category of non-faculty, 3874 are sanctioned posts while 2920 of them are filled. In this way, there is short fall of 954 posts in non-faculty category in AIIMS, Bhopal.

Although the institute's governing body recently directed the administration to reduce waiting times and improve services. The faculty positions is responsible for medical education and specialized treatment.

As per AIIMS administration, departments that have a shortage of faculty include Ophthalmology (assistant professor), Obstetrics and Gynecology (assistant professor), Orthopedics (professor), Pediatrics (professor/assistant professor), Pathology and Lab Medicine (professor), Physical medicine and Rehabilitation(professor), Radiodiagnosis (professor).

AIIMS administration assures for a recruitment process and measures like hiring retired faculty up to 70 years of age.

It said faculty recruitment is a continuous process and noted several measures undertaken to fill the gaps, including the formation of standing selection committees at each AIIMS, contractual hiring of retired faculty, and a visiting faculty scheme to involve senior professionals.

Lower pay compared to private hospitals as a key reason for recruitment challenges. The government must address this gap to ensure effective medical education, AIIMS, Bhopal, doctors said, adding that ongoing shortages effect outpatient services, surgery schedules, ICU supervision, and training of medical students.