MP News: Lawyers In Jhabua Caution Against Statewide Court Boycott

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The District Bar Association in Jhabua organised a protest on Monday to condemn the recent killing of an advocate in Shivpuri and demanded immediate implementation of the Advocate Protection Act in the state.

According to reports, advocate Sanjay Kumar Saxena was killed while he was heading to court in Shivpuri on Saturday.

The protesting lawyers warned that if the government failed to act promptly, they would boycott courts across the state.

Expressing their ire, advocates abstained from work and submitted a memorandum to the Collector. They said that despite repeated promises, no concrete steps have been taken to ensure their safety.

Bar Association members said that incidents of violence against legal professionals are rising, creating fear among advocates. They demanded strict punishment for those responsible for Saxena’s murder and urged the state government to pass the Advocate Protection Act without further delay.

‘If advocates are unsafe, public at greater risk’

Neemuch: The District Bar Association in Neemuch launched a statewide protest to highlight the growing insecurity faced by legal professionals. Lawyers also abstained from court work on Monday to protest the recent murder of an advocate in Shivpuri.

District Bar Association president Manish Joshi condemned the public shooting of advocate Sanjay Kumar Saxena on Saturday. He said that if those delivering justice are unsafe, ordinary citizens’ safety is at greater risk.

Recalling promises made by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to ensure legal protection for lawyers in Neemuch, the advocates demanded immediate implementation of the Advocate Protection Act. They

warned that failure to act could escalate their agitation. They stressed that safeguarding advocates is critical for a functioning judiciary.

Advocates abstain from work, seek better security for lawyers

Sitamau: The Advocates Association in Sitamau on Monday submitted a memorandum, addressed to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding the immediate implementation of the Advocate Protection Act in the state. The memorandum was submitted to SDM Shivani Garg and condemned the recent killing of Shivpuri-based advocate Sanjay Saxena while he was heading the court. To protest against the incident, members of the Sitamau Bar Association abstained from court work for a day. The association’s president Rajiv Bhargava said that incidents of violence against lawyers have increased in recent years. The association demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation for the deceased advocate’s family and better security arrangements at all court complexes.