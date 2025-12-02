 MP News: Farmer Beheaded With Axe In Front Of 10-Year-Old Son Over Land Dispute In Harda; Wife Critical
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Farmer Beheaded With Axe In Front Of 10-Year-Old Son Over Land Dispute In Harda; Wife Critical

MP News: Farmer Beheaded With Axe In Front Of 10-Year-Old Son Over Land Dispute In Harda; Wife Critical

The deceased, Shivnarayan Chauhan (45), was returning home with his wife Radhabai after performing puja at their farm around 5 pm when the assailants struck. According to police, their neighbors Karan Singh, his son Rahul, and daughter-in-law Manisha ambushed the couple with an axe and sickle.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Farmer Beheaded With Axe In Front Of 10-Year-Old Son Over Land Dispute In Harda; Wife Critical | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer was brutally beheaded in front of his 10-year-old son, and his wife was severely injured in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district over long-standing land dispute on Sunday.

The incident took place in Loni village on Sunday evening, leading to chaos at the district hospital, where relatives demanded strict action.

Police have arrested all three accused involved in the attack on Tuesday.

Read Also
MP News: Posing As Colonel, Man Dupes Retired Soldier Of ₹15 Lakh In Name Of Army Recruitment For...
article-image

The deceased, Shivnarayan Chauhan (45), was returning home with his wife Radhabai after performing puja at their farm around 5 pm when the assailants struck. According to police, their neighbors Karan Singh, his son Rahul, and daughter-in-law Manisha ambushed the couple with an axe and sickle.

FPJ Shorts
PLI For Specialty Steel Sees Investments Worth ₹23,022 Crore Till October: Centre
PLI For Specialty Steel Sees Investments Worth ₹23,022 Crore Till October: Centre
Panvel Municipal Corporation Revamps Lions Garden With New Lighting And Modern Facilities
Panvel Municipal Corporation Revamps Lions Garden With New Lighting And Modern Facilities
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 2, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 2, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw
Maithili Thakur Dons Traditional Attire With Paag While Taking Oath At Bihar Legislative Assembly; Check Video
Maithili Thakur Dons Traditional Attire With Paag While Taking Oath At Bihar Legislative Assembly; Check Video

The attack was so brutal that Shivnarayan was beheaded on the spot. Radhabai suffered serious injuries, and the couple’s young son lost a finger while trying desperately to save her.

Read Also
Hriday Drishyam 2025: Bhopal Set To Host 3-Day Musical Extravaganza This December - Performers,...
article-image

Both victims were taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared Shivnarayan dead. Upon hearing this, family members and villagers created a ruckus, accusing the police of negligence.

They claimed the land dispute, ongoing since 2020, escalated because authorities failed to act on repeated complaints.

Senior officials, including SDOP Shalini Parste and SDM Ashok Deharia, reached the hospital and persuaded the family to accept the body after assuring strict action.

ASP Amit Kumar Mishra confirmed that the police have arrested the three accused. He said that the land dispute between the two families had been going for years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Railways Cancels 66 Trips Of Sarnath Express Till February 15 Due To Dense Fog

MP News: Railways Cancels 66 Trips Of Sarnath Express Till February 15 Due To Dense Fog

MP News: Farmer Beheaded With Axe In Front Of 10-Year-Old Son Over Land Dispute In Harda; Wife...

MP News: Farmer Beheaded With Axe In Front Of 10-Year-Old Son Over Land Dispute In Harda; Wife...

MP News: 18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Jumping Into Chambal River In Bhind; Had Left Home Saying She...

MP News: 18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Jumping Into Chambal River In Bhind; Had Left Home Saying She...

MP News: Gwalior's Khedapati Hanuman Temple Bans Short Clothes For Visitors

MP News: Gwalior's Khedapati Hanuman Temple Bans Short Clothes For Visitors

Hriday Drishyam 2025: Bhopal Set To Host 3-Day Musical Extravaganza This December - Performers,...

Hriday Drishyam 2025: Bhopal Set To Host 3-Day Musical Extravaganza This December - Performers,...