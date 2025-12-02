MP News: Farmer Beheaded With Axe In Front Of 10-Year-Old Son Over Land Dispute In Harda; Wife Critical | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer was brutally beheaded in front of his 10-year-old son, and his wife was severely injured in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district over long-standing land dispute on Sunday.

The incident took place in Loni village on Sunday evening, leading to chaos at the district hospital, where relatives demanded strict action.

Police have arrested all three accused involved in the attack on Tuesday.

The deceased, Shivnarayan Chauhan (45), was returning home with his wife Radhabai after performing puja at their farm around 5 pm when the assailants struck. According to police, their neighbors Karan Singh, his son Rahul, and daughter-in-law Manisha ambushed the couple with an axe and sickle.

The attack was so brutal that Shivnarayan was beheaded on the spot. Radhabai suffered serious injuries, and the couple’s young son lost a finger while trying desperately to save her.

Both victims were taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared Shivnarayan dead. Upon hearing this, family members and villagers created a ruckus, accusing the police of negligence.

They claimed the land dispute, ongoing since 2020, escalated because authorities failed to act on repeated complaints.

Senior officials, including SDOP Shalini Parste and SDM Ashok Deharia, reached the hospital and persuaded the family to accept the body after assuring strict action.

ASP Amit Kumar Mishra confirmed that the police have arrested the three accused. He said that the land dispute between the two families had been going for years.