Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Sycophancy fails, Sagar politics, MP in Mumbai civic polls, ‘Spirit’ of the ‘dead’ & More

An MLA made headlines a few days ago by touching the feet of the son of a union minister. The lawmaker invited criticism for publicly touching the feet of a man who is many years younger than him. Afterwards, the legislator gave a rousing welcome to the union minister. The BJP announced its team for the district, but only the supporters of the central minister found a place in it.

The legislator failed to include any of his supporters in the squad. Now, the legislator’s supporters are showing their anger at the leadership. After the MLA’s sycophancy of the central minister failed to yield any outcome, the supporters of the legislator are speaking against him as well as against the union minister. It is not the first time that something like this has happened in the area. Though the old hands of the BJP show allegiance to the union minister, he stands by his supporters. There are reports that such a scenario may crop up during the political appointments, too.

Sagar politics

The BJP politics in Sagar have been in turmoil for two years. The fight between a present minister and his former counterpart spilt out onto the streets. Different factions of the leaders were also active in the squabbling. Each tried to pull up the other. The head of state and the head of the party’s state unit visited Sagar last week. The minister attended a function organised by the former minister during the head of state’s trip to the district. It was the head of the state unit who invited the minister to the event. The tug-of-war between the minister and his former counterpart was apparent at the function. After the head of state’s trip to the district, the party’s state president also went there. The leaders of the district were brought to one platform. Photographs of the meeting were also out. But the faces of the leaders indicated that they were forced to sit together. The efforts of the party’s senior leaders may have brought peace, but the politicians of the district say it is just a lull before the storm. Once the ministry expansion takes place, the politics of the district will again be stormy.

MP in Mumbai civic polls

The leaders from MP are put on poll duty. It does not matter where the election is taking place. Until now, they were deployed in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections. But this time, the politicians from MP have been sent to Mumbai for the municipal corporation’s election for management and campaigning. The responsibility for the Mumbai corporation election was assigned to a senior leader of the BJP. He has a direct connection with the senior leaders of the state. This was the reason that some leaders of his choice from MP were sent to Mumbai for campaigning. But those who went there were not acquainted with the Marathi language. It is the only language spoken during the electioneering in Mumbai. All banners and posters are made in this language. In this situation, the leaders from MP failed to understand several things required for campaigning. But it is true that the BJP leaders from the state have developed a strong bonding with their Mumbai counterparts. It is heard that a list of leaders from MP is being prepared for the assembly election in the state.

Bad days

Mayors in different municipal corporations across the state are in trouble. The mayor of Indore has been slammed more than other mayors after the deaths due to contaminated water in Indore. Many BJP leaders are targeting the mayor, though from behind the scenes, together with their Congress counterparts who have opened a front against the administration over the issue. The mayor of Bhopal is also facing the same situation. The mayor of Bhopal is on target over the slaughterhouse issue. In this case, too, the responsibility is falling on the municipal corporation. In the state capital, the BJP is targeting the mayor together with the Congress. The Hindu outfits have launched a campaign against the municipal corporation. Like the mayors of Bhopal and Indore, those of a few other cities are in a bind these days. The mayor of an important city says nobody listens to him. From the commissioner of the municipal corporation to lower-rank officers, nobody gives importance to the mayor. The person concerned is a mayor only for the namesake. The pressure on mayors is increasing as their tenure of office is passing.

Fight for one-upmanship

The mayor and Chairman of Bhopal Municipal Corporation lock horns over various issues. In this show of power, it is, however, the Chairman who always steals the limelight. People in the corridors of power often chinwag about their acrimonious relationship. Though the mayor is the boss of the civic body, it is, the chairman of the corporation, who comes up with a formula to handle any controversy or any difficult situation. The chairman’s attitude at times lowers the stature of the mayor, the first citizen of the city. And it came to light in the recent slaughterhouse case. When the controversy cropped up and it raised a dust across the state, it was the Chairman who kept the storm at bay by issuing strong statements. It helped him earn some brownie points over the mayor. When the street dog issue came up, Chairman was ahead of the mayor in earning kudos, and every time it happens, his rift with the mayor deepens. The people in the corridors of power want to know how long this fight for one-upmanship will continue.

Spirit of the dead

The Congress leaders point the bone at the attempt to bring the tribal and Dalit leaders to one platform because they think such an effort in 2002 led to their fall in the assembly election the next year. Afterwards, Lady Luck has never smiled on them. This is the reason that when a former chief minister tried to bring the issue back, the party leaders vehemently opposed it.

They say it is an ill-conceived plan. Instead of helping, it will damage the party. They also say it is a whammy that caused the party’s defeat in the 2003 assembly election. The former chief minister recently announced that he will be out of the race for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election. Now, the party leaders whisper into each other’s ears that the jinx of the idea that he tried to carry out in 2003 has started casting a spell on him, forcing him to announce his withdrawal from the RS poll contest. The party leaders fear the spirit of the dead may walk again.