 Bhopal News: AIIMS To Conduct National-Level Research On Children’s Health; ICMR Approves ₹1.7 Crore For Project
AIIMS Bhopal will lead a national-level study on children’s health after ICMR approved Rs 1.7 crore for the TERIIP–II project. The research aims to develop India-specific diagnostic reference intervals for children, addressing limitations of western benchmarks and improving accuracy in diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of paediatric patients across the country.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has been assigned the responsibility of national-level research study related to children’s health. With the objective of making diagnostic test reports for children more accurate and reliable, the Taskforce on Establishment of Reference Intervals in Indian Population for Children and Paediatric Population (TERIIP–II) study is being initiated.

In clinical medicine, reference intervals play a vital role in understanding test reports and in determining accurate diagnosis, monitoring and treatment strategies. Currently, most blood test reference intervals used in India are derived from western population, which are not always suitable for Indian children.

Differences in genetic diversity, dietary habits, environmental conditions and socio-economic factors often make it difficult for clinicians to arrive at correct conclusions while interpreting test results. The TERIIP–II study will attempt to address this gap.

Through this research, reference intervals specific to children will be developed, enabling doctors to clearly determine whether a child’s test results fall within the normal range.

This will help avoid unnecessary medication and ensure timely and appropriate treatment. Indian Council of Medical Research has selected institutions from five different regions of the country. AIIMS Bhopal has been chosen for the Central region. Financial assistance of approximately Rs 1.7 crore has been approved for this project.

