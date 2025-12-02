Hriday Drishyam 2025: Bhopal Set To Host 3-Day Musical Extravaganza This December - Performers, Timings & All You Need To Know

Hriday Drishyam 2025: Bhopal's 8th Edition Musical Extravaganza |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal, the city of lakes, is going to immerse in the melody of music from all over the country, with 'Hriday Drishyam 2025' this December.

The mega event is returning with its 8th edition, all set to transform Bhopal’s serene and cultural landscape into a sanctuary of sound.

Over 3 days, audiences will journey through classical purity, global rhythms and soulful expressions as maestros from India and across the world unite here.

More than a concert series, Hriday Drishyam is an emotional voyage - an experience celebrating the sheer magic of live performance and the unbreakable bond between artist and listener.

Most importantly, the events are open to all and no passes are required.

List of the performers:

Amaan Ali Bangash

Sarod virtuoso carrying forward regal lineage with fiery yet meditative expression.

Date: 5th December, 2025

Venue: Ravindra Bhawan, Bhopal

Timings: 7:00 pm - 8:15 pm

Free Entry

Ayaan Ali Bangash

Sarod maestro crafting contemporary brilliance rooted deeply in traditional classical heritage.

Date: 5 December, 2025

Venue: Ravindra bhawan, Bhopal

Timings: 7:00 pm - 8:15 pm

Free Entry

Let's celebrate the beautiful 12 notes of music and the tradition and legacies of Indian Classical music.



Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia

Legendary flautist blending divine tone with innovative, soul-stirring classical interpretations.

Date: 5 December, 2025

Venue: Ravindra bhawan, Bhopal

Timings: 5:30 pm- 6:45 pm

Free Entry

Madhubanti Bagchi

Enchanting vocalist merging classical finesse with modern musical storytelling effortlessly.

Date: 5 December, 2025

Venue: Ravindra Bhawan, Bhopal

Timings: 8pm - 9:30 pm

Free Entry

Pandit Ravi Chary

Trailblasing sitarist fusing classical mastery with dynamic global musical sensibilities.

Date: 6 December, 2025

Venue: Jagdishpur, Bhopal

Timings: 6:15 pm - 7:30 pm

Free Entry

Pandit Aditya Kalyanpur

Brilliant tabla maestro known for precision, speed, grace, and rhythmic innovation.

Date: 6 December, 2025

Venue: Jagdishpur, Bhopal

Timings: 8:15 pm - 9:30 pm

Free Entry

V Selvaganesh

World-renowned percussionist redefining rhythm with electrifying kanjira and global fusion.

Date: 7 December, 2025

Venue: Bharat bhawan, Bhopal

Timings: 8:30pm - 10 pm

Free Entry

Feel the pulse of Carnatic percussion! The Kanjeera maestro Shri V. Selvaganesh is incredibly happy to be a part of the 8th Edition of Hriday Drishyam.



Naad Brahma

Collective of musicians creating transcendent journeys through immersive devotional soundscapes.

Date: 7 December, 2025

Venue: Bharat Bhawan, Bhopal

Timings: 6:30 pm - 8 pm

Free Entry

How to reach Bhopal?

By Road

Well-connected via regular state and private buses to Indore, Ujjain, Mandu, Khajuraho, Pachmarhi, Gwalior, Sanchi, Jabalpur, and Shivpuri.

By Rail

Situated on the Delhi–Chennai main line; also covered by major Mumbai–Delhi routes via Itarsi and Jhansi. Local buses and autos available to the city center.

By Air

Bhopal Airport (13 km from city center) offers flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Raipur, with taxis easily accessible.

For more deatils, you can visit:

https://www.mptourism.com/hriday-drishyam-music-festival.htm