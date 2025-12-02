Hriday Drishyam 2025: Bhopal Set To Host 3-Day Musical Extravaganza This December - Performers, Timings & All You Need To Know

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal, the city of lakes, is going to immerse in the melody of music from all over the country, with 'Hriday Drishyam 2025' this December.
The mega event is returning with its 8th edition, all set to transform Bhopal’s serene and cultural landscape into a sanctuary of sound.
Over 3 days, audiences will journey through classical purity, global rhythms and soulful expressions as maestros from India and across the world unite here.
More than a concert series, Hriday Drishyam is an emotional voyage - an experience celebrating the sheer magic of live performance and the unbreakable bond between artist and listener.
Most importantly, the events are open to all and no passes are required.
List of the performers:
Amaan Ali Bangash
Sarod virtuoso carrying forward regal lineage with fiery yet meditative expression.
Date: 5th December, 2025
Venue: Ravindra Bhawan, Bhopal
Timings: 7:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Free Entry
Ayaan Ali Bangash
Sarod maestro crafting contemporary brilliance rooted deeply in traditional classical heritage.
Date: 5 December, 2025
Venue: Ravindra bhawan, Bhopal
Timings: 7:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Free Entry
Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia
Legendary flautist blending divine tone with innovative, soul-stirring classical interpretations.
Date: 5 December, 2025
Venue: Ravindra bhawan, Bhopal
Timings: 5:30 pm- 6:45 pm
Free Entry
Madhubanti Bagchi
Enchanting vocalist merging classical finesse with modern musical storytelling effortlessly.
Date: 5 December, 2025
Venue: Ravindra Bhawan, Bhopal
Timings: 8pm - 9:30 pm
Free Entry
Pandit Ravi Chary
Trailblasing sitarist fusing classical mastery with dynamic global musical sensibilities.
Date: 6 December, 2025
Venue: Jagdishpur, Bhopal
Timings: 6:15 pm - 7:30 pm
Free Entry
Pandit Aditya Kalyanpur
Brilliant tabla maestro known for precision, speed, grace, and rhythmic innovation.
Date: 6 December, 2025
Venue: Jagdishpur, Bhopal
Timings: 8:15 pm - 9:30 pm
Free Entry
V Selvaganesh
World-renowned percussionist redefining rhythm with electrifying kanjira and global fusion.
Date: 7 December, 2025
Venue: Bharat bhawan, Bhopal
Timings: 8:30pm - 10 pm
Free Entry
Naad Brahma
Collective of musicians creating transcendent journeys through immersive devotional soundscapes.
Date: 7 December, 2025
Venue: Bharat Bhawan, Bhopal
Timings: 6:30 pm - 8 pm
Free Entry
How to reach Bhopal?
By Road
Well-connected via regular state and private buses to Indore, Ujjain, Mandu, Khajuraho, Pachmarhi, Gwalior, Sanchi, Jabalpur, and Shivpuri.
By Rail
Situated on the Delhi–Chennai main line; also covered by major Mumbai–Delhi routes via Itarsi and Jhansi. Local buses and autos available to the city center.
By Air
Bhopal Airport (13 km from city center) offers flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Raipur, with taxis easily accessible.
For more deatils, you can visit:
https://www.mptourism.com/hriday-drishyam-music-festival.htm