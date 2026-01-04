MP News: District Admin Assures About Water Supply System Of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration said the water supply system of the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) is in order. District Collector Raghvendra Singh said the residents are getting pure drinking water.

The district collector and municipal commissioner tested the quality by drinking the water themselves. The administration is fully prepared to ensure the supply of clean and safe drinking water to the city's residents.

Singh expressed satisfaction and stated that the water being supplied to the city is completely potable and of standard quality.

On Saturday, Collector Raghavendra Singh and Municipal Commissioner Ram Prakash Ahirwar conducted surprise inspections of water purification plants located at Ramnagara, Bhongadwar, and Gaur River.

During inspection, they not only saw the arrangements but also tested the purity of the water by drinking it themselves.

They also inspected on-the-spot lab testing for purity check. During inspection, the Collector and Municipal Commissioner conducted lab test of the drinking water in their presence.

After examining various parameters of water, the report was found to be satisfactory. Showing sensitivity towards cleanliness, the Collector gave clear instructions to officials to ensure daily checking of purity of the drinking water.

Any possibility of leakage or pollution in water sources and pipelines should be immediately resolved. He said that the water reaching the citizens should be infection-free under all circumstances. The local civic body should take steps towards better water management and the repair of Kotwali tank will improve the supply system.