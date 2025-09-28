MP News: Couple Abandons Infant In Betul, Jumps To Death | Representative Image (Unsplash)

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing incident that has shaken the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, a young couple reportedly ended their lives by jumping into the Buka Khedi dam, leaving behind their one-and-a-half-year-old son on the roadside.

The tragedy occurred early Saturday and has sparked widespread grief and concern. According to police sources, Shubham Kardate (25) and his wife Roshni (24), residents of Ghat Pipariya village, left their home on foot around 9 a.m. Witnesses say the couple appeared visibly distressed.

On their way to the crime spot, Shubham made a phone call to his maternal uncle, Munna Parihar, who resides in Hatnapur, asking him to come to the Buka Khedi Dam.

By the time Munna reached the location, the couple had already jumped from the bridge into the dam's deep waters. Their infant son was found crying alone on the roadside, sparking immediate concern from passers-by who alerted authorities.

Local police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and began search operations. Divers were deployed to retrieve the bodies, while the child was taken into protective custody and is currently being cared for by social services.