MP News: 1 Room In Our House Usurped, Will Have To Reclaim It, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Stressing the oneness of entire Bharat, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday referred to the partition of India, and said "a room in our home" usurped by someone has to be reclaimed.

Addressing a gathering in Satna after inaugurating a gurdwara at Sindhi Camp, Bhagwat said the Partition (of India) displaced people who had to leave their homes and belongings behind.

"They must reclaim them (homes and belongings) one day and again set up their dwellings", he added. "Irrespective of one's language or sect, we all are one, we all are Hindus," he said.

Bhagwat stated that many Sindhi brothers chose to live in undivided Bharat. "I am glad they did not go to Pakistan. They chose the undivided Bharat. This feeling should go down to the new generation, because we have a home (in Pakistan), though the situation made us leave that home. These two homes are not apart," he said.

"The entire Bharat is one. But the room in our home where I lay my table, chair, and clothing, has been usurped by someone. Tomorrow, I have to reclaim it and set up my dwelling there," he said.

"Today, we look at a broken mirror and think of ourselves as separate. We need unity. Why have disputes? Whatever language or sect we may identify ourselves with, the truth is that we are all one. We are all Hindus," he added.

Amid the ongoing language debate, Bhagwat stated that India has many languages, but their sentiment is the same. "All languages of India are national languages. Every citizen should know at least three languages - the local language, the language of the state they live in, and the national language," he added.

[Story by Staff Reporter]