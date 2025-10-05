 MP News: 1 Room In Our House Usurped, Will Have To Reclaim It, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 1 Room In Our House Usurped, Will Have To Reclaim It, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

MP News: 1 Room In Our House Usurped, Will Have To Reclaim It, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Amid the ongoing language debate, Bhagwat stated that India has many languages, but their sentiment is the same

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 1 Room In Our House Usurped, Will Have To Reclaim It, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Stressing the oneness of entire Bharat, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday referred to the partition of India, and said "a room in our home" usurped by someone has to be reclaimed.

Addressing a gathering in Satna after inaugurating a gurdwara at Sindhi Camp, Bhagwat said the Partition (of India) displaced people who had to leave their homes and belongings behind.

"They must reclaim them (homes and belongings) one day and again set up their dwellings", he added. "Irrespective of one's language or sect, we all are one, we all are Hindus," he said.

Bhagwat stated that many Sindhi brothers chose to live in undivided Bharat. "I am glad they did not go to Pakistan. They chose the undivided Bharat. This feeling should go down to the new generation, because we have a home (in Pakistan), though the situation made us leave that home. These two homes are not apart," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Bizarre! Drunk Man Climbs High-Tension Electric Pole In Rajendranagar After Friend Fails To Return ₹1,500 Loan; Police Rescue Him Safely - VIDEO
Bizarre! Drunk Man Climbs High-Tension Electric Pole In Rajendranagar After Friend Fails To Return ₹1,500 Loan; Police Rescue Him Safely - VIDEO
Papon Pays Emotional Tribute To Zubeen Garg By Singing His Song At Pune Concert: 'Meri Aukaat Nahi Hai Unke Jaise Gaaon...' – VIDEO
Papon Pays Emotional Tribute To Zubeen Garg By Singing His Song At Pune Concert: 'Meri Aukaat Nahi Hai Unke Jaise Gaaon...' – VIDEO
2 Fire Incidents Reported In Byculla; No Injuries, Blaze Doused Swiftly
2 Fire Incidents Reported In Byculla; No Injuries, Blaze Doused Swiftly
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Holds High-Level Meeting To Review Flood Situation In North Bengal
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Holds High-Level Meeting To Review Flood Situation In North Bengal

"The entire Bharat is one. But the room in our home where I lay my table, chair, and clothing, has been usurped by someone. Tomorrow, I have to reclaim it and set up my dwelling there," he said.

"Today, we look at a broken mirror and think of ourselves as separate. We need unity. Why have disputes? Whatever language or sect we may identify ourselves with, the truth is that we are all one. We are all Hindus," he added.

Amid the ongoing language debate, Bhagwat stated that India has many languages, but their sentiment is the same. "All languages of India are national languages. Every citizen should know at least three languages - the local language, the language of the state they live in, and the national language," he added.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Kin Of Retired Cops Under Scanner In Girl’s Stray Bullet Death

Bhopal News: Kin Of Retired Cops Under Scanner In Girl’s Stray Bullet Death

Bhopal News: No Clue About Youths Who Burnt Ravan Effigy Before Schedule

Bhopal News: No Clue About Youths Who Burnt Ravan Effigy Before Schedule

Bhopal News: Banned Meat Ordered From Bhojpur By Key Smuggler, Probe Underway

Bhopal News: Banned Meat Ordered From Bhojpur By Key Smuggler, Probe Underway

Bhopal News: 1st 60-Plus Veterans Cricket Tournament Begins; Rains Halt Match, Four Teams Were...

Bhopal News: 1st 60-Plus Veterans Cricket Tournament Begins; Rains Halt Match, Four Teams Were...

MP News: State To Boost Partnership In Wildlife Tourism With Assam After Mohan Yadav's Visit

MP News: State To Boost Partnership In Wildlife Tourism With Assam After Mohan Yadav's Visit