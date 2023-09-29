 MP: Naxal Carrying Reward Of Rs 14 Lakh Killed In Encounter With Hawk Force In Balaghat
MP: Naxal Carrying Reward Of Rs 14 Lakh Killed In Encounter With Hawk Force In Balaghat

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 03:29 PM IST
Representational Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh was gunned down in an encounter with hawk force in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Friday morning, the police said.

A Rifle Recovered

The force also recovered a rifle from Kamlu (25), a resident of Bijapur (Chhattisgarh). He was an active member of TADA Dedekasa Dalam and had a bounty of Rs 14 lakhs on his head, according to the police release.

It further read that Naxalites opened fire on Hawk Force during a search operation in the forest of Kundal-Koddapar Songudda under the jurisdiction of Rupjhar police station in the district on Friday early morning.

During this, the force retaliated and killed one Naxal and there was a possibility of more Naxals getting injured in the incident. A search operation in the forest is underway, the release added.

