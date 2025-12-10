MP News: Farmers Continue To Reel Under Fertiliser Shortage; Spotted Endlessly Waiting In Queues All Day In Panna

MP News: Farmers' Plight Refuses To End; Not Fields, They Are Found In Queues All Day | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers continue to reel under fertiliser shortage in Madhya Pradesh. After Shivpuri, Morena and Dhar, they were spotted waited endlessly in queues outside distribution centres in Panna on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from Ajaygarh fertilizer distribution centre in Panna.

Here, the farmers stood in long queues for hours, yet still not receiving fertilizer on time.

Frustrated, they spoke to the media and explained that they have been waiting for days, but the supply remains uncertain.

'Leaving household to stand in queue'

One of the farmers, Rajju Yadav said, “The situation has become so difficult that women and young girls are also leaving their household work to stand in line. For them, getting fertilizer is more important because it is essential for sowing crops. Many are waiting hungry and thirsty, hoping to get their share.”

A woman farmer, Hakki Bai said, “Elderly farmers, women and youth - all are struggling for fertilizer, and the mismanagement at the centre has left them frustrated.”

Hakki Bai | FP Photo

Farmers also claim that they are being given tokens and made to visit the centre repeatedly, but timely fertilizer is not being provided. This delay, they said, is affecting their sowing schedule.

Meanwhile, administrative officials are denying any shortage. Regarding the matter, Naib Tehsildar Dhaniram Ahirwar stated that there is sufficient fertilizer available.

However, it was claimed that the distributors appeared to avoid responsibility for the situation.

(Inputs from FP News Service)