MP: Narmadapuram ADM listens to 100 grievances at public hearing

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Additional district magistrate (ADM) of Narmadapuram, Manoj Singh Thakur listened to as many as 100 grievances at the public hearing organised in the town on Tuesday.

In the public hearing, other dignitaries such as deputy director of agriculture, JR Hedau, deputy collector Mohini Sharma, Chief municipal officer (CMO) Navneet Pandey and others were also present.

Numerous issues were presented in the public hearing organised on Tuesday. Govardhan Uikey from the education department presented the issue to opt for retirement from the department, while Kanhaiyya Patel from Narmadapuram complained about the illegal capturing of his plot. Jagdeesh Barodiya from Itarsi has called for action in connection with the rape case of a minor girl in the town. ADM Thakur listened to all such complaints and has directed the departments concerned to resolve all the issues.

Even the people from state capital Bhopal were present in the public hearing. Shrikant Chouksey from Bhopal has sought help to take action against the ones who captured his house illegally and are threatening to kill him. ADM Thakur, after instructing the officials to look into the matter, has sought report from all the officials concerned regarding the progress in actions to be taken.