MP: Wanted smuggler held with marijuana worth Rs 1.25 lakh in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police of Narmadapuram successfully laid hands on a wanted marijuana smuggler on Monday, the police said. The police added that the smuggler was absconding since a long time and was arrested along with marijuana worth Rs 1.25 lakh.

The Kotwali police officials told the media that the arrested smuggler has been identified as Kishore Meshkar (48), a native of Narmadapuram. On Sunday, the Kotwali police received a tip-off about the accused Meshkar heading towards Idgah railway crossing by means of his two-wheeler, in the dickey of which, 8.15 kilograms of marijuana had been kept.

The team swiftly reached the spot and stopped Meshkar. On inspecting his vehicle, they found the marijuana, after which Meshkar was taken into custody under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic substances (NDPS) act.

The cost of the seized booty is around Rs 1.25 lakh, the police said. They added that Meshkar has been produced in the court. He is a listed criminal who has more than ten charges of attempt to murder, NDPS Act, gambling act and physical assault registered against him.

Kotwali police station in-charge Vikram Rajak, sub-inspector Narendra Lilhore and other police personnel played a pivotal role in nabbing the accused.

Read Also MP: 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar celebrated at 1185 booths of Narmadapuram