 MP: 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar celebrated at 1185 booths of Narmadapuram
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar celebrated at 1185 booths of Narmadapuram

MP: 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar celebrated at 1185 booths of Narmadapuram

District general secretary Mukeshchandra Maina said that Dr BR Ambedkar has struggled a lot to coin the constitution for the welfare of every section of the society.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was celebrated at 1185 booths of the Narmadapuram town on Friday. The celebrations were led by the workers of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), who held the celebrations near the BJP office of the town and garlanded his portrait.

Workers present on the occasion also hailed slogans of baba saheb. Member of legislative assembly (MLA) of Narmadapuram, Sitasaran Sharma administered the oath of following the constitution and preserve its sanctity. MLA from Sohagpur, Thakur Vijaypaal Singh also addressed the programme. State president of BJP Mahilamorcha, Maya Naroliya extended her wishes to everyone present on the occasion.

District general secretary Mukeshchandra Maina said that Dr BR Ambedkar has struggled a lot to coin the constitution for the welfare of every section of the society.

District treasurer Lokesh Tiwari, District vice president Anil Bundela and party workers such as Kailash Mewari, RamjeevanBakoriya, Durgesh Mishra, Nanakram Kadam, SamprabhuSonakiya, Shriram Sagar, Poonam Meshkar, Keshav Urmil and others were also present on the occasion.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Police raid gambling dens, arrest 5 accused for making transactions worth Rs 10 lakh...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar celebrated at 1185 booths of Narmadapuram

MP: 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar celebrated at 1185 booths of Narmadapuram

Damoh: Girl tries to set herself ablaze, parent blames college professor

Damoh: Girl tries to set herself ablaze, parent blames college professor

Bhopal: Divyansh, Vijayveer, Sift win events in Group A National Shooting Trials

Bhopal: Divyansh, Vijayveer, Sift win events in Group A National Shooting Trials

Finance company heist: Mastermind, 2 accused identified, all accused on the run

Finance company heist: Mastermind, 2 accused identified, all accused on the run

For 5 bigha land: Specially-abled murdered by brother, sister-in-law and uncle in Madhya Pradesh

For 5 bigha land: Specially-abled murdered by brother, sister-in-law and uncle in Madhya Pradesh