MP: Minister Bhupendra Singh performs bhoomi pujan of construction works in Nirtala town of Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Lakhan Singh, representative of minister in-charge of Sagar, Bhupendra Singh performed the bhoomi pujan of various construction works in Nirtala town of Khurai in Sagar on Tuesday, official sources said.

Singh garlanded the portrait of goddess Saraswati and lighted lamps before the Bhoomi Poojan.

Sources told the media that the construction works yet to begin in the town will be built at a cost of Rs 2.68 crores. They added that the construction works include the laying of a BT road, CC road and an RCC drainage. Addressing the people at the gathering, Singh promised that the construction works will advance by ensuring all the quality standards.

During this, he also took a dig at Congress by stating that they had promised to waive off the loan of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh, but failed to stick to their words. He then said that the BJP believes in doing first and then singing verses of their accomplishments. The BJP has always aimed for the welfare of the poor and the downtrodden, he added.

During this, BJP workers Vinita Saur, Jairam Ahirwar, Anil SengarKumrol and others were also present.