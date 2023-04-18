 MP: Elevated corridor to reduce traffic pressure, says Sagar's Mayor Sangeeta Tiwari
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor of Sagar Sangeeta Tiwari inspected the elevated corridor, being constructed by Smart City Limited, from Chakraghat to Deendayal Square.

She was accompanied by commissioner of municipal corporation Chandra Shekhar Shukla and members of the municipal council.

Shukla said 180 girders had been successfully installed for the elevated corridor.

Before launching the girders, the soil was tested and holes dug.  As many as 348 piles were installed in the depth of five meters and 13 meters.

To maintain connectivity of the Chakraghat pathway, an underpass has been constructed, Shukla said.

Tiwari took feedback on the elevated corridor and said once the corridor was ready the traffic flow in the city would be smooth.

Because of the underpass, the citizens will be able to perform religious rites at the Ghat, she said.

The residents of 20 wards will be able to reach the bus stand, district hospital, medical college, collectorate, court, and other places through the elevated corridor.

The citizens can also have a stroll on the pathway.

