MP: Meet Nidhi Singh, the fiery young IAS officer who took on a politician

IAS office Nidhi Singh | FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh)A young IAS officer posted as sub-divisional magistrate, Badnagar, Ujjain, has taken social media by storm after confronting a senior politician who was interfering in her work and threatening to get her removed.

Although some social media users objected to Nidhi Singh’s choice of words, the majority hailed her for taking on the politician.

Who is Nidhi Singh?

According to available information, Singh hails from Noida, Uttar Pradesh. She cleared the UPSC exam in 2019, in her second attempt. With an overall rank of 289, she was assigned the Madhya Pradesh cadre, and Badnagar was her first posting.

However, earlier Singh worked as an IRS officer from 2016-2019, serving as assistant commissioner with the Income tax Department. She holds a B.Tech degree and completed her probation in Rajgarh district.

What was the feud about?

Last Friday, at Bangred Village, there was waterlogging at a bridge, and as a result rainwater was entering nearby homes. Patwari Mohammed Naseem Khan reached the spot with a JCB and crew of workers to clear the waterlogging but a BJP worker reportedly manhandled them.

He then summoned former MLA Shantilal Dhabai who, reportedly directed the revenue staff not to carry out the work.

The revenue staff then informed Singh about the incident, who reached the spot along with policemen. Singh also called one more JCB machine.

Meanwhile, Dhabai started asking the SDM to install a pipe at another place to drain the water, to which the SDM replied that she knew very well where to put the pipe.

In reply, Dhabai not only committed indecency but also threatened to get her transferred from Badnagar.

To this situation, Singh got furious and lashed out at the Dhabai with some stern words. “Tu hota kaun hai puchhne wala, kitne din naukri karungi. Tameez se baat kar, nikal yahan se,” she said.

The former MLA was then whisked away from the scene by his supporters.

Dhabai reportedly called up Finance Minister Jagdish Devda and asked him to get the officer removed from the post. The BJP workers too have demanded action against the officer.

As the video of the feud went viral, several heaped praises on the officer for her courage while several others objected to her choice of words.