Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Kickstarts BJP's Poll Campaign In MP With Jabalpur Roadshow (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): With less than two weeks left for the first phase of voting for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP has intensified the campaign in Madhya Pradesh. Party's star campaigner and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing a road show in Jabalpur on Sunday. During the roadshow, he greeted the public riding in an open jeep.

MP Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, state PWD minister Rakesh Singh and the party's Jabalpur Lok Sabha candidate Ashish Dubey were also present along with PM Modi.

This road show of PM Modi started from Katanga intersection and will continue for more than a kilometer till the Chhoti line. A large number of people have gathered on the route of the road show. At many places people are raising slogans of Modi-Modi. Many people have also arrived with PM Modi's photo in their hands.

The PM was also spotted holding a small lotus (BJP’s symbol) placard in his hand while greeting the public.

3,000 police personnel deployed

BJP had invited people for PM Modi's road show by going door-to-door and giving them Haldi stained rice. More than three thousand police personnel have been deployed for security in the road show.

It is noteworthy that six Lok Sabha cionstituencies from Madhya Pradesh will undergo voting on April 19. These include Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is also set to address a public gathering in Seoni on Monday.