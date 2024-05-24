MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 8 MPs From State Search For Work In BJP

Guna MP KP Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the date for outcome of Lok Sabha election is nearing and curiosity among people deepening, anxiety among eight MPs in the state is growing. When the results of election are announced on June 4, their membership in the Lok Sabha will end. Those whose membership will end are Bhopal MP pragya Thakur, Vidisha MP Ramakant Bhargava, Guna MP KP Yadav, Sagar MP Rajbahadur Singh, Dhar MP Chhatar Singh Darbar, Balaghat MP Dhal Singh Bisen, Ratlam MP Guman Singh Damor and Gwalior MP Vivek Shejwalkar.

These leaders are searching for some work in the party. Vidisha MP Ramakant Bhargava has set his eyes on Budhni assembly constituency. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Vidisha. After Chouhan wins the election, Budhni assembly seat will fall vacant, and Bhargava may like to fight assembly by-election from this constituency. MP from Guna KP Yadav may be sent to the Rajya Sabha. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is fighting the Lok Sabha election from Guna. Once Scindia wins the election, his RS seat will fall vacant.

So, Yadav may be sent to the Rajya Sabha from this constituency. During his election campaign, Union Home Miniser Amit Shah said there would be two MPs from this constituency – Scindia and Yadav. The BJP is in no mood to give any position to Pragya Thakur who was not even asked to campaign anywhere. The party is mulling over to give some work to Rajbahadur Singh at local level. Singh will be adjusted in the organisation.

Because of his age, Shejwalkar may not be given any work. Chhatar Singh Darbar has also been assured of some work. But Darbar has not campaigned much for party candidate from Dhar, Savitri Thakur. The husband of BJP candidate from Ratlam and minister Nagar Singh Chouhan is angry with Ratlam MP Guman Singh Damor. Balaghat MP Dhal Singh Bisen is an old hand of the organisation.

Bisen canvassed for the party candidate Bharti Pardhi and is mulling over to work for the organisation. KP Yadav said that he was leaving for Bihar after campaigning for the party candidates in Delhi and that he would do any work that party would give him. Because he is a spokesman of the party, he would continue to work for it, Yadav said.

According to dhal Singh Bisen, he will do anything that the party wants him to. If the party does not give him any work, he will do farming and plant saplings, he said. The BJP changed candidates in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies. Five former MPs fought assembly election and got themselves adjusted. Former MPs, like Narendra Singh Tomar (Morena), Rakesh Singh (Jabalpur), Prahlad Patel (Damoh), Rao Uday Pratap Singh (Hoshangabad) and Riti Pathak (Sidhi) have already been adjusted.