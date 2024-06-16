Jabalpur Horror: MCA Student Stabbed To Death, Friend Severely Injured

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old MCA student was chased and brutally stabbed to death by bike-borne miscreants in Jabalpur. Another student was injured in the attack and is currently receiving treatment at hospital in critical condition.

Both youths were pursuing their MCA studies from Rani Durgavati University. Despite being severely injured, Manas managed to run approximately 1.5 kilometers to save his life.

Police are investigating the case based on CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene.

According to information, the victim is identified as Shubham Bhumrade, a native of Balaghat who was pursuing an MCA degree from Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur. Alongside his MCA studies, he was also preparing for the State Civil Services (PSC) exam.

On Saturday night, Shubham was returning from Ranjhi with his friend Manas Srivastava when the miscreants, riding on two motorcycles, attacked them with deadly weapons. They first targeted Shubham and then attacked his companion Manas Srivastava. After being stabbed multiple times, Manas managed to escape and ran approximately 1.5 kilometers to inform his other friends about the incident.

The police arrived at the scene and found the body of Shubham Bhumrade in the bushes. Meanwhile, the severely injured Manas Srivastava was admitted to Jabalpur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The Ghamapur police have taken up the investigation and are currently searching for the unidentified assailants.