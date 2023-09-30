MP: Leaders Defecting From BJP To Congress May Get Tickets

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has admitted many BJP leaders into the organisation. Now, the party is preparing them to contest the election.

The Congress is ready to give tickets to ten leaders who have joined the party from other political organisations.

A few more BJP leaders may defect to the Congress in the coming days. They may also be given tickets.

According to sources, Yadvendra Singh Yadav, who has joined the Congress, may be given a ticket from Mungawali.

Similarly, Awdhesh Nayak may be fielded from Datia, Roshni Yadav from Niwari, Neeraj Sharma from Surkhi, Virendra Raghuwanshi from Shivpuri, Deepak Joshi from Khategaon, Samandar Patel from Jawad, Bodh Singh Bhagat from Katangi and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from Badnawar.

Besides, Guddu Bundela who has defected to the Congress from the Samajwadi Party may be fielded from Khurai.

The party leadership has given indications to most these leaders that they may be made candidates.

These leaders have also begun to prepare for the elections in their respective constituencies.

Nevertheless, there is resentment among the Congress leaders who have been working in these constituencies for a long time.

Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh had been searching for strong candidates against the powerful ministers of the BJP.

This is the reason that the party is planning to field the candidates against the ministers like Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh and Govind Singh Rajput by bringing leaders from the BJP and the SP.

Names of Kedar, Tripathi, Kol also figure

There are speculations about three BJP legislators joining the Congress. After being denied tickets from Sidhi, Kedar Shukla may switch over to the Congress. There is resentment among Congress workers against Shukla in Sidhi. Despite this, the state Congress leadership may give him entry. One legislator from Maihar Narayan Tripathi and another from Beohari Sharad Kol may also join the Congress. All three of them may be given tickets.

Rahul Gandhi is visiting Beohari in Shahdol district on October 10 when a few BJP leaders may join the Congress.