MP: 'Is This The Shop Of Love?', Shivraj On Cong Leader Randeep Surjewala's ‘BJP Voters Are Demons' Remark

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hitting back on Congress leader Randeep Surjewala’s controversial statement calling BJP voters a ‘demon’, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked Rahul Gandhi if this what he calls as his “shop of love”.

Talking to the media, Chouhan said that when doom befalls a man, the first thing he loses is discretion (Jab Naash Manuj Par Chhata Hai, Pehle Vivek Mar Jata Hai). “This is the Congress, whose leaders are saying that the people are demons. Are the crores of people who voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party demons? Sonia Ji, Rahul Ji what do you think? Do you consider the public demons?” he said.

'Is this your shop of love?'

Chouhan further took a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Mohabbat ki Dukan (Shop of Love) statement and said, “BJP considers the public as God. I also always say that Madhya Pradesh is my temple, the people living in this state are our God and we are the priests of that people. You are calling them demons as well as cursing them. You do not consider the public as God. You consider yourself a God and are cursing. Is this your shop of love?

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang also reacted to the statement and said that the Gandhi family considers itself above democracy.

Surjewala made the controversial remarks in Haryana

Notably, Surjewala had made the controversial remarks in Haryana's Kaithal district. He said that anyone who supports and votes for BJP is a 'Rakshas' (demon). He further added, "I curse all the supporters and voters of BJP from this land of Mahabharat."

