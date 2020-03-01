MP Indian Youth Congress Polls: Aspirants concern over election process

Aspirants to the various posts of State unit of Indian Youth Congress have voiced their concern against the election process been adopted by the organisation.

Two days back the election commissioner issued the election schedule and on Friday the aspirants came to know that they had to appear for the interview before filling the nominations, on March 2.

On Tuesday the IYC national secretary Abharam Rai will conduct the interviews. Candidates who will fail in the interview will not be eligible to contest the election.

An aspirant the state president post Krishna Gahtge alleged while talking to media that “We have been toiling for the last 15 years against the erstwhile BJP government on roads. Where were the leaders who hail from Delhi, back then, he asked.”

He further added “I will see who will conduct the interview, this is not a private company. If they want to conduct take the interview, why didn’t they conduct the interviews of MLAs and MPs before giving them the tickets?, he said.

IYC has started its election process after the span of seven years. The polling will be done through an app. The election commissioner Sumit Khanna informed on February 28, about the election schedule. Into the election the active members can cast their votes online and the online membership drive has started from February 27 and will close on March 3.

The voter list scrutiny will be held between March 3 and March 6. The nominations will be between March 3 and March 7.

Symbols will be allocated on March 9. Polling will be held on March 16-17. The result will be declared on March 22.

Groupism

Groupism may spoil the elections, leaders from every group are lobbying for their favourites. The names of Nitin Bhoj of Balaghat from the Chief Minister Kamal Nath group, Pawan Shrivatava from Scindia group, nephew of minister Lakhan Yadav Sanjay Yadav.

NSUI state president Vipin Vankhere from the ex-CM Digvijaya Singh group and NSUI spokesperson Vivek Tripathi is backing independently for the election state president.