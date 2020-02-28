Indian Youth Congress to hold elections in MP after 7 years

BHOPAL: The active members of the Indian Youth Congress will vote through an app to elect their district and state president, informed the IYC election commissioner Sumit Khanna, while talking to media here on Friday.

The IYC has started its election process after the span of seven years.

Khanna informed that the active members will participate in the election, the online membership drive has started from February 27 and will close on March 3.

The voter list scrutiny will be done from March 3 and will conclude on 6. The nominations will be going to start from March 3 and will conclude on March 7.

The symbol allocation will be done from March 9 in two days the polling will be done March 16 and 17. The result will be declared on March 22.

In five districts including Tiakmgarh, Narsinghpur, Anooppur, Bhind, Betul and Khargon the post of president is reserved for the SC/ST candidates.

The post of state president is open for all and the cut off date for the membership is January 1,1983 to December 2000.

The members will also elect district general secretary, state general secretary, vice district and state vice president.