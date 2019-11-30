MP Govt has not permitted the sale of tribal land to non-tribals: CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that state government has not permitted selling tribal land to non-tribal in Madhya Pradesh. Actually, only time limit for diversion of non-tribal land, in case it is sold to non-tribal, has been abolished.

He clarified rumor on that government permitted selling tribal land to non-tribal. It is utterly a rumor and confusing news being published that state government has given permission for sell of tribal land to non-tribals, he said, adding that there is ban on sell of tribal land to any no-tribals.

Vested interest are fanning the rumor in this regard, he said, adding that as per provision of Section 165 of RBC, sell of tribal land is totally prohibited and even collector cannot give permission.

State government is committed for protection of tribal rights, he added. He said that the work done for welfare of tribals in Madhya Pradesh, confusion and rumor has been fanned.