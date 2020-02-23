MP Governor’s initiative: Health services right at night-shelters doorsteps

BHOPAL: On the initiative of Governor Lalji Tandon, the doctors of Raj Bhavan along with their team are providing health services by visiting night-shelter homes in urban areas and rural areas.

In the last two and a half months, 6 health camps have been organised by these doctors in rural areas and night shelter homes.

Free health check up of the common people was conducted in the camp and necessary counselling and medicines were also given.

With this initiative of Raj Bhavan, more than one thousand needy have been provided health services.

The doctors of Raj Bhavan and their team organised 2 health camps at night-shelter home in Shahjahani Park, Bhopal and rendered free health services to 220 people.

Free health services were provided to 470 people by organising health camps in village Kodia and Hinotia road near Bhopal.

Similarly, free health services were provided to 219 people in village Badjhiri and 160 people in village Harrakheda.