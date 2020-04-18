MP government yet to get Rajasthan government nod for evacuating stranded students

BHOPAL: State government’s attempt to bring back around 1,200 students stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota has failed as talks on evacuation of students between the two governments on Saturday ended without any outcome.

The Rajashtan government also refused to give its nod to Yogi government for a similar evacuation of students from Kota.

The Madhya Pradesh government has planned to bring back 1197 students who had gone to Kota for studies and were stranded following lockdown. The government had even arranged buses which were scheduled leave for Rajasthan on Sunday to bring back the students.

The district administration has collected the list of students and accordingly the arrangements were made.

A video conferencing was held between Principal Secretary, Home, SN Mishra and PWD Malay Jain with the Rajasthan officials on Saturday evening. But there was no outcome from the conferencing.

Sources informed that some states are opposing the move to ferry back students as labourers stranded in other states in similar way after the national lockdown may also demanded their evacuation from different states.

The MP government has planned to sent around 71 vehicles including 63 buses, five Wingers and 3 taxies to Kota to bring back the students.

Earlier the UP government had sent around 300 buses to bring back 7,500 students from Kota, but the buses are stranded in Kota.

The state government is waiting for Rajasthan government’s nod to send the vehicles for bringing the students.