MP Government To Honor Awardees From India, Abroad At Bhasha Samman Alankaran Samaroh On September 14

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Government will fete noted writers and others from the country as well as abroad for their service to Hindi in 2022 and 2023 at Anjani Auditorium, Ravindra Bhawan in the city on September 14 under Hindi Bhasha Samman Alankaran Samaroh.

Rashtriya Suchna Prodhauki Samman 2022 will be given to Digital India Bhashini Sansthan from New Delhi and Amkeshwar Mishra from Bhopal for 2023. Rashtriya Nirmal Verma Samman for 2022 will be given to Hansa Deep, from Toronto (Canada) and for 2023 to Anurag Sharma from Pennsylvania (USA).

Rashtriya Father Kamil Bulke Samman for 2022 will go to Atila Kotlawal from Sri Lanka and for 2023 to Dagmar Markova from Czech Republic. Rashtriya Gunakar Mule Samman for 2022 will be given to Krishna Kumar Mishra, from Mumbai and for 2023 to Devendra Mewari, New Delhi.

Damodar Khadse from Pune and Manmohan Sehgal from Patiala will be feted with Rashtriya Hindi Seva Samman for 2022 and 2023 respectively.

After the felicitation ceremony, an All India Poets’ Meet will be organised. Poets of the country will recite their works. They include Hariom Panwar from Meerut, Rahul Awasthi from Bareilly, Ashish Anal from Lakhimpur Kheri, . Anu Sapan from Bhopal, Sudeep Bhola from Jabalpur, Aman Akshar from Indore, Shweta Singh from Baroda, Manu Vaishali from New Delhi, Shraddha Shaurya from Nagpur and Ramkishore Upadhyay from Gwalior.