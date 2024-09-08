 MP Government To Honor Awardees From India, Abroad At Bhasha Samman Alankaran Samaroh On September 14
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Government To Honor Awardees From India, Abroad At Bhasha Samman Alankaran Samaroh On September 14

MP Government To Honor Awardees From India, Abroad At Bhasha Samman Alankaran Samaroh On September 14

Rashtriya Nirmal Verma Samman to be given to Hansa Deep from Toronto (Canada) and Anurag Sharma from Pennsylvania (USA) for 2022, 2023 ; Atila Kotlawal from Sri Lanka, Dagmar Markova from Czech Republic to be Rashtriya Father Kamil Bulke Samman in 2022, 2023. 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
MP Government To Honor Awardees From India, Abroad At Bhasha Samman Alankaran Samaroh On September 14 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Government will fete noted writers and others from the country as well as abroad for their service to Hindi in 2022 and 2023 at Anjani Auditorium, Ravindra Bhawan in the city on September 14 under Hindi Bhasha Samman Alankaran Samaroh. 

Rashtriya Suchna  Prodhauki Samman 2022 will be given to Digital India Bhashini Sansthan from New Delhi and Amkeshwar Mishra from Bhopal for 2023. Rashtriya Nirmal Verma Samman for 2022 will be given to Hansa Deep, from Toronto (Canada) and for 2023 to Anurag Sharma from Pennsylvania (USA). 

Read Also
MP Government Considering Vande Metro Projects To Increase Public Transport Facilities In Cities: CM...
article-image

Rashtriya Father Kamil Bulke Samman for 2022 will go to Atila Kotlawal from Sri Lanka and for 2023 to Dagmar Markova from Czech Republic.  Rashtriya Gunakar Mule Samman for 2022 will be given to Krishna Kumar Mishra, from Mumbai and for 2023 to Devendra Mewari, New Delhi.

Damodar Khadse from Pune and Manmohan Sehgal from Patiala will be feted with Rashtriya Hindi Seva Samman for 2022 and 2023 respectively. 

FPJ Shorts
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
'Bhool Chuk Maaf': Jigra Director Vasan Bala APOLOGISES To Shraddha Kapoor & Her Fans For Not Tagging Her In His Stree 2 Post
'Bhool Chuk Maaf': Jigra Director Vasan Bala APOLOGISES To Shraddha Kapoor & Her Fans For Not Tagging Her In His Stree 2 Post

After the felicitation ceremony, an All India Poets’ Meet will be organised. Poets of the country will recite their works. They include Hariom Panwar from Meerut, Rahul Awasthi from Bareilly, Ashish Anal from Lakhimpur Kheri, . Anu Sapan from Bhopal, Sudeep Bhola from Jabalpur, Aman Akshar from Indore, Shweta Singh from Baroda, Manu Vaishali from New Delhi, Shraddha Shaurya from Nagpur and Ramkishore Upadhyay from Gwalior.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Government To Honor Awardees From India, Abroad At Bhasha Samman Alankaran Samaroh On September...

MP Government To Honor Awardees From India, Abroad At Bhasha Samman Alankaran Samaroh On September...

Pitru Paksha Special Train Between Rani Kamalapati - Gaya; Check Route Here

Pitru Paksha Special Train Between Rani Kamalapati - Gaya; Check Route Here

MP Updates: Two Killed, One Injured As Private Bus Hits Two-Wheeler In Umaria; 2 Women Slip Into...

MP Updates: Two Killed, One Injured As Private Bus Hits Two-Wheeler In Umaria; 2 Women Slip Into...

VIDEO: Miscreants Thrash Hotel Manager For Denying Room Without Authentic ID In Jabalpur; 4...

VIDEO: Miscreants Thrash Hotel Manager For Denying Room Without Authentic ID In Jabalpur; 4...

MP Government Considering Vande Metro Projects To Increase Public Transport Facilities In Cities: CM...

MP Government Considering Vande Metro Projects To Increase Public Transport Facilities In Cities: CM...