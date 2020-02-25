MP government to hike salaries of imams, muezzins

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath has agreed to increase the honorarium of Imams from Rs 2,200 to Rs 5,000 and that of Moihhans from Rs 1,900 to Rs 4,500.

Minority welfare minister Arif Aqueel put up the proposal for increasing honorarium before the Chief Minister during the inauguration of a building of MP Masajid Committee near Tajul Masajid on Tuesday.

Nath said, “One who serves the needy really serves one’s religion and that India is a land of unity in diversity.”

Nath said that the biggest challenge before the nation was to tell the younger generation about the culture of the country.

It is the responsibility of the elders to provide the right direction to youths, he said.

Cooperatives and Minister and in charge of Bhopal district, Govind Singh said the Masajid Committee is an exemplary organization in the field of service.

Aqueel said the Masajid Committee would be able to serve the people in a better way from the new building.

Nath also distributed the scholarships given by the Masajid Committee among the needy girls.