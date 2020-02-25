Madhya Pradesh: 2 BJP MLAs claim caller sought money in name of Governor

The Sagar police have registered the case against the unknown caller posing as a Governor. The caller have asked the two MLAs to transfer the amount of Rs 7 lakh each in his account through RTGS, on Monday.

The fraudsters had became so daring that they are not even sparing the MLAs and also not having any hesitation in imposing themselves as governor of the state.

The BJP MLA from Naryawali, Pradeep Lariya informed that he got the call from the unknown number in which the caller sated himself as a governor Lalji Tandon.

The caller asked “I am Lalji Tandon, are you the MLA, I need the number of Bina MLA Mahesh Rai and importantly I need Rs 7 lakh and you can transfer it through the RTGS in my account”, added the MLA.

Lariya informed that he replied the caller that the number of Mahesh Rai is in mobile and he will going to find the number and will going to provide him, on this the caller disconnected the phone.

But after few minutes the caller again called him for the number, on this Lariya got suspicious and after giving the number to the caller he informed the whole matter to the SP Sagar Amit Sanghi including to the governor and his security staff.

The SP informed that the same caller had called Mahesh Rai and had demanded the same amount with the same story.

Whereas a case is registered into the incident, in a prima facia it is understood that the fraudsters had tried to trap the MLAs by posing themselves as a Governor and wanted to extract money from them.

Earlier the wing commander Kuldip Vaghela had posed himself as a Home Minister Amit Shah and had called the governor Lalji Tandon.

It was asked that to appoint Dr Chandresh Shukla as a vice chancellor of medical science university Jabalpur, but the governor came to know the situation and filed the case to the Special Task Force.