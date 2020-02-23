Bhopal: Tribal youth survives lynching horror, 4 booked

BHOPAL: Hardly a weeks after mob-lynching incident in Dhar, an incident of mob lynching of tribal youth has come to fore in Rehti of Sehore district on Sunday.

According to inputs people in the area spotted the youth- who is identified as 19-year-old Surendra, son of Bus Singh- with a village girl. The locals then assembled others, stopped the duo and rained blows and punches on the youth.

Surendra belongs to Gond community so a four persons have been booked under sections 341,323,294 and relevant sections of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act. No one has been arrested so far.

The girl who was spotted with Surendra is a minor. SHO Ravindra Yadav said, “Surendra’s sister is married to younger brother of Sarpanch Rajendra Kanwar Rehti. So Surendra used to visit Rajendra Kanwar, frequently. Today, Surendra was coming to village on cycle, a local girl requested Surendra to give her a lift till the village. Surendra agreed and duo started towards the village but no sooner did they enter the village some locals spotted them and called in others. The enraged locals then thrashed Surendra.”

Recent lynching

Recently, Dhar mob lynching took a political twist as a BJP sarpanch was detained in the case. The victim, Ganesh Khasi, was lynched and five of his associates were brutally beaten in Borlai village near Manawar. In another incident six farmers from Indore and Ujjain were brutally assaulted by a mob of around 200 persons following rumours of child lifting and abduction.