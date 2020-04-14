MP government to begin wheat procurement from today at Rs 1,925 per quintal

BHOPAL: The state government will begin wheat procurement on support price from Wednesday amidst the national lockdown. The agriculture produce of Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain will not be procured now. The dates of their procurement will be announced later.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said wheat procurement from farmers will start from April 15 under rabi marketing year 2020-21. The CM assured that every pinch of grain will be purchased from the farmers of the state.

The support price of wheat has been fixed at Rs 1,925 per quintal by the government.

The stage government is using easy technology in procurement. The farmers will be required to come to procurement centre on the date and time mentioned in the SMS sent to them.

The CM has assured that the produce of all farmers will be procured at support price. The state government has asked farmers to maintain social distance at procurement centres to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

The CM has told farmers that in case of any complaint or problem related to procurement, they can contact CM Helpline number 181. The number of procurement centres has been increased for farmers’ convenience. The old and sick farmers have been asked to stay at home. Farmers reaching procurement centre will be asked to wash hands frequently. They have been told to wear masks.