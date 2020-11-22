MP Government plans to impose cess for cow protection

A cess may be imposed on people for managing cowsheds and cow protection.

At the first virtual Gau Cabinet meeting on Sunday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the government might impose cess to generate funds for managing cowsheds and for protecting cows.

The government will see such cess does become a burden on common man, Chouhan said.

It was resolved at the meeting that the recognised cowsheds under Mukhyamantri Gau Sewa Yojna would be handed over to capable social organisations and self-help groups.

People’s cooperation will also be sought to run the cowsheds, he said.

Under the Central Government’s plan, people will be encouraged to set up Gobar gas plants in rural areas, Chouhan said.

Rural households will be provided with gas connections from those plants, he said.

A veterinary centre and an animal husbandry centre will be set up in cow reserved forest at Salariya, he said, adding that, it will be run through Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University, Jabalpur.

Plans are also afoot to increase milk production, he said, adding that responsibility to feed and protect stray cattle in urban areas will be given to urban bodies.

Urban bodies will also be given the responsibility to stop accidents because of stray cattle, he said.

They will be asked to provide shelter to stray cattle so that there may not be any road accidents, Chouhan said.

The Gau Cabinet also decided to ask the forest department to turn the disturbed wooded areas into pasture lands.

Chouhan said cow milk, cow dung and its urine would be used for people’s welfare.

He said that the responsibility to protect cows would be given to Agriculture Department, Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Forest Department, Home Departmnt and Revenue Department along with the Animal Husbandry Department.

Cow milk will be used to end malnutrition and cow dung for fertiliser to reduce the employment of chemical manure, Chouhan said.

Stuff made from cow dung will also be used as fuel to reduce the employment of wood, and that pesticide will be produced from cow urine, he said.

Aganwadis to get milk

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to scientists at cow reserved forest in Agar Malwa about the protection of cattle. He told a meeting of cow protectors that eggs would not be distributed among the students of Aganwadi centres.

He said milk would be distributed to end malnutrition, and there might be an important role of cow in Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

There are plans to give a proper shape to milk and cow dung products, he said.