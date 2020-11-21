Madhya Pradesh: People turn away from contributing to cow cause

Many people raise a great hue and cry over lack of measures to protect cows. By so doing they display their Hindutva image. Yet such people turn around from contributing money to protection of cows.

Three years ago, Gaupalan and Pashudhan Samwardhan Board made a plan that people should contribute money to buying fodder for cattle and building cowsheds.

The board expected people would donate huge amount of money that could be used to take measures to protect cows. On the contrary, the board has received only Rs 70,000 in three years.

As the people are not keen on donating money to the cause, the board has provided tax relief through the Income-tax department under section 80G to the donors. Despite that, the number of donors has not gone up.

Both BJP and Congress governments tried to get money through donation for protection of cows. Nonetheless, those who speak about cow and Hindutva have done a precious little to contribute generously to the cause.

There are provisions for contributing Rs 2 lakh for bore well at cowsheds, Rs 10/15 lakh for bio gas, Rs 1.10 lakh for keeping bulls, Rs 1,100-Rs 3 lakh for fodder and for keeping stray cattle in the shades from Rs 1,500 to Rs 15 lakh.

The money donated for it is tax-free. Yet few have parted with money for it.

The board expected that corporate houses would contribute to cowsheds under CSR. It did not happen.

People kept away from giving Re 1 daily: Akhileshwaranand

Former president of executive of Gopalan and Pashudhan Samwardhan Board Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri said people were urged to keep Re 1 for cow fodder before taking food. According to him, each person could have contributed Rs 365 every year under the scheme, but people gave a wide berth even to this amount.

He said the corporate houses and other people did not contribute a single penny to the Board. According to Giri, Gopashtami is being celebrated on Sunday this year. So he appealed to people to provide fodder for cow. He said some people had contributed money to cowsheds but given nothing to the Board. He further said money given to the Board was sent to the cowsheds.