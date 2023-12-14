MP: Gopal Bhargava Appointed As Pro-Tem Speaker In Presence Of Governor Mangubhai Patel

Gopal Bhargava, new pro-tem speaker | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gopal Bhargava, one of the senior MLAs of the BJP, has been appointed as the pro-tem speaker of the freshly elected legislative assembly by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Thursday.

The ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan which was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. For the ninth consecutive time, Bhargava (71), who lives in Rahli, a town in Sagar district, won the state elections that were held last month on November 17.

A pro-tem speaker is a temporary speaker designated for a specific duration to lead the House's business while a regular speaker is not present.

The senior member of the House is typically chosen to speak pro tem.

#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav holds a meeting with Commissioners and Collectors regarding the 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' pic.twitter.com/ls1kqTRNR2 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 14, 2023

CM holds meeting for Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra

CM Dr. Mohan Yadav with Commissioners and Collectors for Vikas Bharat Sankal Yatra.

Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra will be taken out in Indore from 16 to 25 December with the aim of taking the welfare schemes of the Center and the State to the people. It will cover two wards every day. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava also held a meeting of councilors in this regard on Tuesday.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to ensure that government benefits are distributed to all Indian citizens by flooding the market with them. People have faith in the scheme as they believe Modi's guarantee will definitely be fulfilled.