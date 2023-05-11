MP: Goods train derails in Katni

Representative Image |

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Four wagons of a cement-laden goods train jumped the tracks near Katni station in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, an official said.

The derailment took place at 12.10 pm. It did not affect the movement of passenger trains as there is an extra line on the route, West Central Railway's chief public relations officer Rahul Shrivastava told PTI over phone.

The train was carrying cement from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh when it met with the accident, he said.

"As there is an extra line, the passenger train traffic has not been hit. Efforts are on to restore the affected rail route," the official said.

An Accident Relief Train has already reached the spot between New Katni Junction and Katni station and efforts were on to restore the affected rail line, he added.