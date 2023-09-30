MP: Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary Bracing Up To Become Cheetah Destination

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The work of developing Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, Mandsaur as the next destination for the Cheetah translocation is on a fast face these days. The works like fencing, developing the grassland and increasing the prey base are being done on a priority basis. The fencing work is said to be almost 80 per cent complete.

It is anticipated cheetah translocation to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary will be done in the winter season.

Already several herbivore animals were brought from other sanctuaries and national parks to increase the prey base. In the upcoming winter season, more efforts will be made to bring the herbivore animals from other places like Bandhavgarh, Kanha national parks etc.

The Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary has vast open land which is suitable for cheetahs as they run with great speed while chasing their prey.

12 cheetahs likely to be translocated in Oct-Nov

Sources in the forest department told the Free Press that as many as twelve cheetahs are likely to be brought to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary from South Africa in October and November.

A few days back, additional principal chief conservator of forest Shubhranjan Sen visited the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary and took stock of the various arrangements being made in connection with the cheetah project.

The officers of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) are also keeping a close watch on the developments taking place in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

